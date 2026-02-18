Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.87) per share and revenue of $390.9530 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SRPT shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Ian Michael Estepan sold 13,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $294,201.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 193,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,312,523. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,098.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision genetic medicines for rare neuromuscular diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Sarepta’s core expertise lies in designing RNA-targeted therapies and gene therapies that address underlying genetic mutations. The company’s mission is to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and related disorders through innovative modalities.

Sarepta’s commercial products include several exon-skipping therapies approved by the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.