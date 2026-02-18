MYR Group (MYRG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.73 per share and revenue of $897.73 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

MYR Group Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $270.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $97.72 and a 52 week high of $283.69. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYR Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in MYR Group by 69.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 624,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,975,000 after purchasing an additional 255,493 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 59.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,058,000 after purchasing an additional 91,923 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in MYR Group by 274.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,262,000 after purchasing an additional 89,044 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,609,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in MYR Group by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,054,000 after buying an additional 65,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MYRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Clear Str raised shares of MYR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MYR Group from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised MYR Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.71.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ: MYRG) is a specialty electrical contractor that provides a broad array of construction, maintenance and emergency restoration services to utility, commercial, industrial and renewable energy customers. The company was formed in 1995 through the consolidation of several regional specialty contractors and has since expanded its capabilities to support complex transmission and distribution projects, substation installations, communication and wireless infrastructure, as well as renewable power interconnections.

Through a network of operating subsidiaries, MYR Group delivers turnkey solutions that include overhead and underground line construction, substation and switchgear installation, substation maintenance and testing, and storm restoration services.

