Honest (HNST) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Honest to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $88.5660 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 4:45 PM ET.

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $243.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17. Honest has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $6.43.

In related news, insider Stephen Winchell sold 10,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $27,547.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 399,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,121.20. This represents a 2.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carla Vernon sold 97,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $253,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,901,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,868.80. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNST. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Honest by 6.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Honest by 33.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Honest by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Honest by 1,392.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Honest by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HNST shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honest from $4.25 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Honest in a report on Friday, January 16th. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Honest in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Honest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

The Honest Company, Inc (NASDAQ: HNST) is an American consumer goods firm specializing in eco-friendly and responsibly formulated products for babies, personal care, beauty and home cleaning. The company emphasizes transparency in ingredient sourcing and product safety, positioning itself in the premium segment of mass-market retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Honest was founded in 2011 by actress Jessica Alba and environmental health advocate Christopher Gavigan with a mission to offer parents household and baby care items free from harsh chemicals and synthetic fragrances.

