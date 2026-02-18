XPEL (XPEL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect XPEL to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

XPEL Trading Down 2.8%

XPEL stock opened at $52.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.26. XPEL has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $55.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average is $42.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of XPEL by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 62,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in XPEL by 177.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 19,126 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in XPEL by 24.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in XPEL by 354.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 89,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XPEL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of XPEL in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

XPEL, Inc is a leading manufacturer and distributor of advanced protective films and coatings for automotive, marine, aviation, and architectural applications. The company’s core products include paint protection film (PPF), window tinting film, and ceramic coatings designed to shield surfaces from scratches, environmental contaminants, and UV damage. XPEL’s flagship PPF, known for its self-healing properties, is engineered to maintain a vehicle’s factory finish by resisting swirl marks, stone chips, and acid rain.

Beyond automotive protection, XPEL has expanded its offerings to include protective films for electronics and architectural surfaces, providing solutions that enhance durability and prolong the life of high-value assets.

