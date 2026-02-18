Permian Resources (PR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $1.3177 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Permian Resources Stock Down 1.7%

PR stock opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.77. Permian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on PR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Permian Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William M. Hickey III sold 467,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $6,375,091.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,010,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,768,153.68. This represents a 31.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 106,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $1,450,300.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 360,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,891.21. This represents a 22.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,210,456 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,728. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 1,696.5% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources (NYSE: PR) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of oil and natural gas assets in the Permian Basin. The company’s operations encompass all phases of upstream activity, including geological and geophysical analysis, drilling, completion and production. By employing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies, Permian Resources aims to efficiently unlock hydrocarbon reserves and deliver consistent production growth.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Permian Resources concentrates its asset portfolio in the Delaware and Midland sub-basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

