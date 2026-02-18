Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE: BMO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/17/2026 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$181.00 to C$186.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Bank of Montreal was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$214.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$183.00.

2/13/2026 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$199.00 to C$209.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$201.00 to C$218.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$182.00 to C$187.00.

2/9/2026 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$209.00 to C$219.00.

2/9/2026 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$189.00 to C$195.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/28/2026 – Bank of Montreal was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$209.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$184.00.

1/9/2026 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$187.00 to C$191.00.

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.