Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust to post earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $67.2150 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.
Chatham Lodging Trust Trading Up 1.7%
NYSE:CLDT opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $369.72 million, a P/E ratio of 762.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.
Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,600.00%.
CLDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.
