Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust to post earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $67.2150 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:CLDT opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $369.72 million, a P/E ratio of 762.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,600.00%.

Institutional Trading of Chatham Lodging Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 204,290 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 126,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 19,278 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,220 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

CLDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chatham Lodging Trust

About Chatham Lodging Trust

(Get Free Report)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.