Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $134.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.95. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52 week low of $115.24 and a 52 week high of $140.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $950,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,213,533.84. This represents a 11.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffery S. Sylvester sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.08, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 11,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,445.28. The trade was a 7.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,355,265. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPK. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 94.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) is a diversified energy services holding company headquartered in Dover, Delaware. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company engages in natural gas distribution, transmission and storage; propane distribution; wholesale propane supply; and contract compression and natural gas liquids processing. Its core mission is to provide safe, reliable and cost-effective energy solutions to residential, commercial and industrial customers across multiple U.S.

