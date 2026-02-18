Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

NYSE:PBR opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.68. The company has a market capitalization of $96.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0658 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 21.76%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PBR. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $14.40 to $14.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $13.10 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 74.9% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 264.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC increased its position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras is a Brazilian, state-controlled integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Rio de Janeiro. Founded in 1953, Petrobras is principally engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, and operates across the full value chain from upstream activities through refining, transportation and downstream marketing of petroleum products. The company is a major player in Brazil’s energy sector and is a listed public company with global capital market presence.

Petrobras’s core activities include deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration and production, where it has been a pioneer in developing pre-salt reserves off Brazil’s coast.

