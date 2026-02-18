Churchill Downs (CHDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $658.0070 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

CHDN opened at $87.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $125.87. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.32.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHDN. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Macquarie Infrastructure reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Jain Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 5,973.9% during the fourth quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 225,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,612,000 after purchasing an additional 221,393 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated is a leading American entertainment and gaming company best known for operating the Churchill Downs racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky, home of the annual Kentucky Derby. Beyond its signature thoroughbred racing venue, the company manages a diversified portfolio of live racing facilities, casinos, and off-track betting operations. Its services encompass pari-mutuel wagering, historical horse racing machines, and online betting through its TwinSpires platform, reaching horse racing and sports betting enthusiasts nationwide.

In its live racing segment, Churchill Downs oversees a network of racetracks and racing festivals, offering year-round events in multiple states.

