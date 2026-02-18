Trinity Capital (TRIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Trinity Capital to post earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $79.8330 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

Trinity Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRIN opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. Trinity Capital has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48.

Trinity Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is presently 93.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citizens Jmp set a $17.50 target price on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Loop Capital set a $17.00 price target on Trinity Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Clear Str raised Trinity Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinity Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Capital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIN. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Trinity Capital by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Trinity Capital by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 432,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Capital by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: TRIN) is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to venture-backed and growth-stage companies. As a venture lender, Trinity Capital offers customized capital structures, including secured debt and equity co-investment, designed to support companies that have progressed beyond early-stage funding but still require non-dilutive growth capital.

The company focuses its investments on technology-driven sectors such as software, fintech, healthcare, life sciences and cleantech.

