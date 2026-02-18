Root (ROOT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $381.5710 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Root Price Performance

Root stock opened at $61.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.18. Root has a 12 month low of $55.57 and a 12 month high of $181.14. The company has a market capitalization of $956.50 million, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Root by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Root in the second quarter worth $316,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Root by 29.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Root by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ROOT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Root in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Root from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Root in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $75.00 target price on Root and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Root has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

Root Company Profile

Root, trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker ROOT, is a Columbus, Ohio–based insurance company that leverages mobile technology and data analytics to offer personalized auto insurance policies. Founded in 2015 by Alex Timm and Dan Manges, Root set out to transform traditional underwriting by focusing on individual driving behavior rather than broad demographic factors.

The company’s core product is usage-based auto insurance, delivered through a smartphone app that monitors driving patterns such as speed, braking and phone usage behind the wheel.

