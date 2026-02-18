The Pennant Group (PNTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect The Pennant Group to post earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $275.1950 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

PNTG stock opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $32.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 608.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 651.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in The Pennant Group by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Pennant Group in a report on Friday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Research cut The Pennant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ: PNTG) is a publicly traded holding company that provides specialized services to the asset management industry. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers outsourced fund administration, securities lending, prime brokerage, and capital markets solutions designed to support hedge funds, private equity firms, mutual funds and other institutional investors. By leveraging a combination of technology platforms and industry expertise, The Pennant Group helps clients streamline middle- and back-office processes, enhance operational efficiency and manage regulatory requirements.

Key service offerings include fund accounting and reporting, trade settlement and reconciliation, risk monitoring, securities lending programs and execution support across a range of asset classes.

