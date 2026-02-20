Airship AI (AISP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, February 27th. Analysts expect Airship AI to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 million. On average, analysts expect Airship AI to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Airship AI stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.86 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.34. Airship AI has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08.

In related news, President Paul M. Allen acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $274,000.00. Following the purchase, the president directly owned 151,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,337.52. This trade represents a 192.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airship AI by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Airship AI by 90.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Airship AI during the third quarter worth about $31,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Airship AI by 150.5% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Airship AI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AISP shares. Roth Mkm set a $8.00 price target on shares of Airship AI in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Airship AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Airship AI in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding. It serves government, public sector, law enforcement, military, and commercial enterprise organizations.

