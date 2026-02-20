Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom (TEO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, February 27th. Analysts expect Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom to post earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $1.5333 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 27, 2026 at 3:00 PM ET.

TEO stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $17.00 price objective on Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EFG International AG bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom in the 4th quarter worth $189,000.

Telecom Argentina Stet – France Telecom (NYSE:TEO) is an integrated telecommunications provider based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Originally formed through the 1990 privatization of the state-owned Empresa Nacional de Telecomunicaciones (ENTel), the company was initially backed by Italian state carrier STET and French operator France Télécom. Since its listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TEO, Telecom Argentina has evolved into one of the country’s principal communications groups, offering a comprehensive portfolio of voice and data services.

The company’s core business activities span fixed-line telephony, mobile services, broadband internet and digital television.

