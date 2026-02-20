BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $59.47 Million Position in argenex SE $ARGX

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its position in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,782 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in argenex were worth $59,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get argenex alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of argenex by 114.3% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 297,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,775,000 after buying an additional 158,476 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in argenex by 103.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 279,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,233,000 after acquiring an additional 142,606 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in argenex by 826.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 89,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,222,000 after acquiring an additional 79,659 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in argenex in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,441,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in argenex by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 127,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,272,000 after purchasing an additional 57,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARGX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of argenex from $860.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of argenex in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of argenex in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research downgraded argenex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on argenex from $774.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $986.78.

argenex Stock Performance

Shares of ARGX opened at $847.26 on Friday. argenex SE has a 52 week low of $510.05 and a 52 week high of $934.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $831.90 and a 200-day moving average of $804.81.

About argenex

(Free Report)

argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for severe autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases. The company uses its proprietary SIMPLE Antibody platform to generate differentiated antibodies and engineered Fc regions, and it pursues mechanisms that modulate the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to reduce pathogenic IgG levels. Argenx’s research and development activities span target identification, preclinical development and late-stage clinical programs aimed at addressing unmet needs in immunology.

The company’s lead product, efgartigimod (marketed as Vyvgart), is an FcRn antagonist developed to reduce circulating IgG antibodies and treat IgG-mediated disorders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for argenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.