102,707 Shares in iShares Global Utilities ETF $JXI Purchased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 102,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,976,000. Barings LLC owned 3.48% of iShares Global Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $845,000. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $407,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 106.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $226,000.

Shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF stock opened at $86.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $285.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.64. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $63.46 and a 52 week high of $87.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.14.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy. The Fund invests in sectors, such as retailing, media, automobile and components, consumer services, consumer durable and apparel, S-T securities and other.

