Barings LLC Has $2.46 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Barings LLC decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,401 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $1,296,565,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,957,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $672,213,000 after acquiring an additional 985,520 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4,029.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 621,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,410,000 after acquiring an additional 606,482 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,665,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $587,047,000 after purchasing an additional 596,657 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,039,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,043,595,000 after purchasing an additional 553,275 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total transaction of $1,069,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,717.50. The trade was a 35.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW opened at $360.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $308.84 and a one year high of $379.65. The company has a market cap of $89.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $346.73 and a 200-day moving average of $346.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 65.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Zacks Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.67.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

