Barings LLC Makes New Investment in BBB Foods Inc. $TBBB

Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000. Barings LLC owned 0.06% of BBB Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BBB Foods during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of BBB Foods by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BBB Foods by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 194,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 107,622 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BBB Foods by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BBB Foods by 5.3% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TBBB opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average is $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.65. BBB Foods Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $40.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -44.83 and a beta of -0.14.

BBB Foods ( NYSE:TBBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. BBB Foods had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. Equities research analysts predict that BBB Foods Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TBBB. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BBB Foods in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BBB Foods from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of BBB Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of BBB Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BBB Foods from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BBB Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

About BBB Foods

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products. It serves low-to-middle income households through online channels.

