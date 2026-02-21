Barings LLC Buys Shares of 85,328 Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Barings LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 85,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,991,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,588,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,032,000 after purchasing an additional 386,526 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,800,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,685,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,936,000 after purchasing an additional 953,824 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,575,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,536,000 after purchasing an additional 141,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTRA. William Blair began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm set a $28.00 price target on Coterra Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.48.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.60. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $32.67. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on the development, production and optimization of onshore hydrocarbon resources in the United States. The company’s operations center on the exploration, drilling, completion and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), with an emphasis on maximizing operational efficiency and capital discipline across its asset base.

Its business activities include identifying and developing resource-rich acreage, operating producing wells, managing reservoir performance and marketing produced hydrocarbons to a range of midstream and energy customers.

