iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,963 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Barings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Barings LLC owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $28,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 369.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $62.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $62.36.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure equity market performance in the global emerging markets. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

