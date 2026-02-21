Barings LLC Decreases Stake in Bunge Global SA $BG

Barings LLC cut its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,067 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 57.7% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.44.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $121.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $124.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $23.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company’s core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

