iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF $EWH Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,546 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC owned 0.53% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWH. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 738.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,195,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,128,000. Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE now owns 675,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,567,000 after buying an additional 28,989 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 355,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 22,164 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 41,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWH opened at $23.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.46. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.94.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

