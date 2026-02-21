Barings LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF $BIZD

Barings LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 59.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,661 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC owned 0.09% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 127,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,247,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIZD opened at $13.16 on Friday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

