Barings LLC Has $33.39 Million Holdings in Crh Plc $CRH

Barings LLC trimmed its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,498 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,931 shares during the period. CRH comprises about 0.6% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Barings LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $33,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CRH during the second quarter worth about $1,007,932,000. Eleva Capital SAS bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,562,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CRH by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,803,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,175,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,558 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in CRH by 45.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,031,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $553,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,550 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in CRH by 42.0% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,825,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,171,000 after buying an additional 1,131,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Price Performance

CRH stock opened at $124.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.52. Crh Plc has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $131.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33.

CRH Increases Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.02%.CRH’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRH shares. DA Davidson set a $120.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CRH from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CRH from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.27.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH’s core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

