Barings LLC Invests $3.06 Million in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF $IBND

Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 94,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,000. Barings LLC owned approximately 0.70% of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 68.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $537,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $4,619,000.

IBND opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.12. SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $33.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.0719 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States. The Index is designed to be a broad based measure of the global investment-grade, fixed-rate, fixed-income corporate markets outside the United States.

