Barings LLC Sells 77,731 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF $EZU

Barings LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,731 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EZU. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter worth $60,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $68.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $68.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.99 and a 200 day moving average of $63.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the equity markets of the EMU member countries: those members of the European Union who have adopted the Euro as its currency.

