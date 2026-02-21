Barings LLC Purchases 7,917 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Barings LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 446,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals makes up about 0.9% of Barings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Barings LLC owned 0.10% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $49,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WPM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 27.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPM opened at $150.25 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $66.69 and a one year high of $160.36. The company has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a PE ratio of 68.30, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.65 and a 200-day moving average of $113.38.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WPM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company’s activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

