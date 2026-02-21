Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,720,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 353,271 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 8.76% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $537,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 20,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $174.39 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.43 and a fifty-two week high of $179.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.1831 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

