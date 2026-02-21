Barings LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT

Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,084 shares during the period. Barings LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCLT. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,115.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $77.30 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.85.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3456 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 10+ Year Corporate Index (the Index). This index includes the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility and financial companies, with maturities greater than 10 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.