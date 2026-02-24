ARC Group Worldwide (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.0314. ARC Group Worldwide shares last traded at $0.0314, with a volume of 57,001 shares.

ARC Group Worldwide Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.

About ARC Group Worldwide

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc is a diversified global manufacturer specializing in packaging solutions, precision metal components and value-added distribution services. The company’s Packaging & OEM Solutions segment provides custom injection-molded closures, containers and assemblies for the food, beverage, industrial and personal care markets, alongside metal-stamped and polymer parts for automotive and electronics customers. Its Distribution Solutions segment offers kitting, sequencing, fulfillment and logistics support to streamline industrial and consumer supply chains.

Over the years, ARC Group Worldwide has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic investments to build a broad geographic presence in North America, Asia and Europe.

