Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.97 and traded as high as $21.7099. Atlas Copco shares last traded at $21.45, with a volume of 262,810 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATLKY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Atlas Copco to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atlas Copco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $104.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 15.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco AB will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco is a Sweden-based industrial group that develops, manufactures and services equipment and solutions for professional customers in a broad range of industries. The company’s core activities center on compressed air and gas systems, vacuum solutions, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, and power and flow equipment. Products and services span new-equipment sales, aftermarket parts, maintenance and technical support aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and safety for industrial operations.

Key product categories include stationary and portable air compressors, air treatment and gas generation systems, industrial vacuum pumps, generators and light towers, drilling rigs and rock excavation equipment for mining and construction, as well as electric and pneumatic tools and automated assembly systems for manufacturing.

