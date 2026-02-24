BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and traded as high as $9.64. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust shares last traded at $9.5050, with a volume of 270,062 shares.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Down 0.8%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.19.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0619 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,044,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,844,000 after purchasing an additional 63,639 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,384,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,725,000 after buying an additional 71,953 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,297,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,784,000 after buying an additional 234,887 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,866,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,690,000 after buying an additional 54,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,132,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after buying an additional 20,177 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE: BDJ) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in dividend-paying equity securities. The trust pursues an enhanced dividend strategy, focusing on U.S. large-capitalization common stocks with a history of dividend payments. To augment income generation, BDJ may also employ an option overlay strategy, writing covered call options on select securities or indices.

Since commencing operations in 2006, BDJ has been advised by BlackRock Fund Advisors, one of the world’s largest asset managers.

