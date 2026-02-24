BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and traded as high as $9.64. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust shares last traded at $9.5050, with a volume of 270,062 shares.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.19.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0619 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE: BDJ) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in dividend-paying equity securities. The trust pursues an enhanced dividend strategy, focusing on U.S. large-capitalization common stocks with a history of dividend payments. To augment income generation, BDJ may also employ an option overlay strategy, writing covered call options on select securities or indices.
Since commencing operations in 2006, BDJ has been advised by BlackRock Fund Advisors, one of the world’s largest asset managers.
