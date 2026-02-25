Justin Patrick Sells 4,930 Shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) SVP Justin Patrick sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $490,732.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 34,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,601.76. The trade was a 12.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $97.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.48. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.57 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.77 and its 200 day moving average is $109.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.27. Itron had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 12.72%.The business had revenue of $571.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Itron has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 price target on shares of Itron and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Johnson Rice upgraded Itron from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens raised Itron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Itron by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Itron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Itron by 125.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Itron in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and forward guidance — Itron reported an EPS beat and provided Q1 and FY‑2026 EPS guidance that supported the outlook after the Feb. 17 earnings call. This underpins the rally in shares and analyst engagement. Read More.

Q4 earnings beat and forward guidance — Itron reported an EPS beat and provided Q1 and FY‑2026 EPS guidance that supported the outlook after the Feb. 17 earnings call. This underpins the rally in shares and analyst engagement. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Upsized $700M convertible notes offering with buyback and capped‑call structure — Itron increased the offering to $700M, plans ~$100M of concurrent share repurchases and capped calls to limit dilution, and will use proceeds also to repay existing convertible notes. The size bump and use of proceeds can strengthen the balance sheet and support buyback-driven EPS accretion. Read More.

Upsized $700M convertible notes offering with buyback and capped‑call structure — Itron increased the offering to $700M, plans ~$100M of concurrent share repurchases and capped calls to limit dilution, and will use proceeds also to repay existing convertible notes. The size bump and use of proceeds can strengthen the balance sheet and support buyback-driven EPS accretion. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Street positioning remains constructive — broker consensus is a “Moderate Buy” and several analysts maintain targets above the current price, supporting upside case despite recent volatility. Read More.

Street positioning remains constructive — broker consensus is a “Moderate Buy” and several analysts maintain targets above the current price, supporting upside case despite recent volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling across senior management — multiple SVPs, the CFO and CAO disclosed coordinated sales over Feb. 19–20 (tens of thousands of shares across filings). Large, concentrated insider sales often create negative signaling and add near‑term supply pressure. Read More.

Clustered insider selling across senior management — multiple SVPs, the CFO and CAO disclosed coordinated sales over Feb. 19–20 (tens of thousands of shares across filings). Large, concentrated insider sales often create negative signaling and add near‑term supply pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Convertible notes carry dilution risk despite mitigants — although capped calls and a ~30% conversion premium reduce immediate dilution concerns, the convertible structure can still dilute equity if shares rise or convert, leaving uncertainty for shareholders until conversions/repurchases occur. Read More.

Itron, Inc (NASDAQ: ITRI) is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company’s offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron’s product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

