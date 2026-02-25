Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $8.89 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.6% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $51,386,863,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after buying an additional 21,725,326 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 25.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,381,628,000 after buying an additional 14,358,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,150,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521,936 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $192.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.80 and its 200-day moving average is $183.80. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. HSBC set a $310.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $5,432,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,286,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,196,578.86. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total transaction of $63,605,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,049,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,160,699.19. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,610,848 shares of company stock worth $291,619,375. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

