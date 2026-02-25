Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,299,876 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811,703 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 3.5% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of NVIDIA worth $6,959,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.7%

NVDA opened at $192.85 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.80 and its 200 day moving average is $183.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total value of $63,605,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,049,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,160,699.19. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $5,432,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,286,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,196,578.86. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,610,848 shares of company stock worth $291,619,375. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.