State of Wyoming Buys 3,823 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,122 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.7% of State of Wyoming’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. State of Wyoming’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. CICC Research upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $37,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,818,547 shares in the company, valued at $717,199,497.54. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total value of $63,605,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,049,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,160,699.19. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,610,848 shares of company stock valued at $291,619,375. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $192.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.80. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.31.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

