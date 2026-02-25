NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,332 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joule Financial LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Melius Research raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $192.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.90, for a total transaction of $14,312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,494,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,355,852.70. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,610,848 shares of company stock valued at $291,619,375. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

