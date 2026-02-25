NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Raised by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,314 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.1% of Prostatis Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,150,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 178,593,475 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,215,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,678 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,668,775 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,594,110,000 after buying an additional 4,209,423 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $192.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. President Capital increased their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 16th. CICC Research boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Arete Research increased their target price on NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $4,856,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 846,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,794,775.84. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $40,087,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,157,187.01. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,610,848 shares of company stock worth $291,619,375. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

