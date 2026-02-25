NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,108,025 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,202 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.5% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $735,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the third quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
More NVIDIA News
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street expects massive Q4 revenue (street chatter ~ $65B / ~68% YoY) — that optimism is supporting the rally. Why is Nvidia stock soaring
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and brokers have reiterated buy/outperform ratings and higher targets ahead of results (Wedbush, Truist, DA Davidson, KeyCorp coverage), supporting demand. Wedbush and Truist reiterate buy
- Positive Sentiment: Sector tailwind — the semiconductor index is near record highs and a broad market rally ahead of NVDA earnings is lifting the stock. Semis Hit Highs Before NVIDIA
- Positive Sentiment: New enterprise wins/partnerships (Akamai integration for critical-infrastructure cybersecurity using NVIDIA BlueField DPUs) expand enterprise TAM beyond GPUs. Akamai and NVIDIA launch solution
- Positive Sentiment: Corporate returns: Nvidia is scheduled to pay a dividend next month — a small but supportive sign for income-focused holders. Dividend announcement
- Neutral Sentiment: Heavy options/derivatives activity: traders are positioning for a big post-earnings move, increasing intraday volatility even if fundamentals meet expectations. Options strategies ahead of earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: AI infrastructure rotation: suppliers and fiber/optical plays (e.g., Corning) are rallying, which underpins long-term datacenter demand for NVIDIA chips but shifts some capital away from pure-chip names. Corning pivot to AI infrastructure
- Negative Sentiment: Export-control / China risk: U.S. officials say H200 chips have not been shipped to China — short-term revenue exposure and regulatory scrutiny remain a risk. China H200 shipment update
- Negative Sentiment: Compliance and reputational risk: reports that a Chinese startup trained a model on NVIDIA’s best chip despite bans raise enforcement and policy uncertainty. DeepSeek trained on Blackwell despite ban
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure and ASIC fears: hyperscalers pursuing custom chips and broader AI-chip competition (Google, in-house ASICs) are a recurring concern that could temper long-term margin/growth expectations. AI competition & risks
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA
Insider Activity at NVIDIA
In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $5,432,355.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,286,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,196,578.86. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $37,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,818,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,199,497.54. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,610,848 shares of company stock valued at $291,619,375 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.
NVIDIA Stock Performance
Shares of NVDA stock opened at $192.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.80. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NVIDIA
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- This makes me furious
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.