NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,108,025 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,202 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.5% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $735,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the third quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie Infrastructure raised NVIDIA to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $5,432,355.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,286,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,196,578.86. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $37,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,818,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,199,497.54. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,610,848 shares of company stock valued at $291,619,375 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $192.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.80. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

