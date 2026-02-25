NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stake Reduced by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,537 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 5.4% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $141,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $4,856,900.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 846,772 shares in the company, valued at $148,794,775.84. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $40,087,825.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,157,187.01. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,610,848 shares of company stock valued at $291,619,375 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $192.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.80.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

