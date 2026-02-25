Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $682.79 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,754,703 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 13,570 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 7.2% of Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $682,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $5,432,355.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,286,826 shares in the company, valued at $229,196,578.86. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,610,848 shares of company stock valued at $291,619,375. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $192.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.80 and its 200 day moving average is $183.80. The company has a market cap of $4.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. President Capital upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC set a $310.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

