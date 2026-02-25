Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $10.62 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2,744.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,890 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,890 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. grew its position in NVIDIA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $192.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.80 and a 200-day moving average of $183.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.31.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $36,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,618,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,483,201.88. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $4,856,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 846,772 shares in the company, valued at $148,794,775.84. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,610,848 shares of company stock worth $291,619,375. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on NVDA shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Macquarie Infrastructure raised shares of NVIDIA to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

