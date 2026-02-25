Palmer Knight Co Lowers Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Palmer Knight Co reduced its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.0% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NVDA opened at $192.85 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.31.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC set a $310.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, December 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $36,008,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,618,547 shares in the company, valued at $651,483,201.88. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $40,087,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,157,187.01. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,610,848 shares of company stock valued at $291,619,375. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.