1,929 Shares in Chubb Limited $CB Purchased by Clare Market Investments LLC

Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Chubb by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 13.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 14.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 12.8% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total transaction of $9,234,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,683.80. The trade was a 70.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $4,991,938.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,572,096.72. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE CB opened at $340.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $133.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.49. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $264.10 and a 52 week high of $342.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.53.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $1.19. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Chubb from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $350.00 price objective on Chubb in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Chubb from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $317.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.81.

About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

