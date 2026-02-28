Inspire Corporate Bond ETF $IBD Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,627 shares during the quarter. Inspire Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 5.15% of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBD. Vicus Capital raised its stake in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 79,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 637,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 499.2% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 45,794 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA IBD opened at $24.24 on Friday. Inspire Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.18.
The Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ESG ETF (IBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of bonds issued by S&P 500-component companies that meet biblically responsible investing standards according to the Issuer. IBD was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.
