iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $SLQD Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,790 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 1.00% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQD. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 109.9% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 742.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 38,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.76. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.61 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.