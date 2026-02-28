Clare Market Investments LLC Sells 2,634 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Clare Market Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,947 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.0% of Clare Market Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Clare Market Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $3,837,207,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,572,193,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 117.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,750,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,729,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,192 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $528,273,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,191,871 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,904,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,245 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.2%
UNH stock opened at $292.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $311.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $606.36.
UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.02%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $408.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.13.
Key Stories Impacting UnitedHealth Group
Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Board affirms quarterly cash dividend of $2.21/share (record March 9, payable March 17), which supports income investors and signals steady capital return policy. Dividend Steady as Margins Tighten Might Change The Case For Investing In UnitedHealth Group (UNH)
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: reports show UNH trading materially higher after the dividend announcement, indicating short-term buying interest tied to the payout confirmation. UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Trading 3.7% Higher Following Dividend Announcement
- Positive Sentiment: Relative strength vs. peers: analysts argue UNH’s scale and diversified model give it better upside versus Humana as managed-care margins are tested, supporting a longer-term constructive view. UnitedHealth vs. Humana: Which Healthcare Stock Has More Upside Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector flows: some strategists recommend rotating into defensive names and healthcare, which could provide tailwinds for UNH even as the macro outlook weakens. Time for Investors to Get Defensive. Sell Staples and Buy Healthcare.
- Negative Sentiment: Guidance and margin pressure: coverage highlights weaker 2026 revenue guidance and rising medical costs (especially Medicare-related), which compress margins and are a key reason for investor caution. Dividend Steady as Margins Tighten Might Change The Case For Investing In UnitedHealth Group (UNH)
- Negative Sentiment: Institutional selling: Aristotle Growth Equity Fund exited its UNH position citing lowered guidance — a signal some funds are trimming exposure ahead of margin headwinds. Aristotle Growth Equity Fund Exited UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Due to Lowered Guidance
- Negative Sentiment: Recent price weakness and re-rating: commentary notes a sizable multi-month share-price decline and that UNH is down since the last earnings report, underscoring investor concerns about near-term earnings and margin recovery. Is It Time To Reassess UnitedHealth Group (UNH) After A 37% Share Price Slide?
UnitedHealth Group Company Profile
UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.
UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UnitedHealth Group
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- The Biggest IPO Ever… Open to Everyday Folks
- Silver records prices are great. Monthly income is better
- Read this or regret it forever
Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.