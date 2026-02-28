Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $20.72 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $20,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 182.1% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 463.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $386.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $403.39 and a 200-day moving average of $402.97. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $262.65 and a one year high of $426.80.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

