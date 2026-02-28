Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 5,359 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.3% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $34,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 244.2% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $115.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.86. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.83.

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

